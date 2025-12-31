New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, December 31: Google has introduced a new viral Easter egg, trending widely on social media, involving the numbers ‘6’ and ‘7’. When users type "6.7" or "6 7" into the Google search bar, the results page performs a brief, rhythmic "dance," shifting and vibrating in place. This playful animation adds to Google’s long history of hidden features, known as Easter eggs, designed to engage users during the festive season.

Google 6-7 Meme Easter Egg: How to Trigger the Animation?

To experience this interactive feature, users can visit the Google homepage on a desktop browser or mobile device and search for "6.7". Once the results page loads, the screen undergoes a short sequence of movements that mimic a dance routine, delighting users with its subtle visual effect. Viral Trends of 2025: Meaning of ‘67’, The Ghibli Filter, ‘Chill Guy Meme’, and Every Trend That Defined the Year.

Origin of 6-7 Prompt

While the exact origin of the "6.7" prompt is still debated online, digital analysts suggest it may reference a popular social media audio trend or the rhythmic "6-7" beat often found in dance choreography. The animation works across different operating systems and regions, making it accessible to a global audience.

Social Media Traction and User Reactions

The Google 6-7 meme has gained significant traction on platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, with users sharing screen recordings of their “dancing” search results. Many pair the animation with upbeat music, further boosting the trend and search volume for the 6-7 meme.

This feature follows in the footsteps of classic Google Easter eggs such as "Do a barrel roll," which rotates the screen 360 degrees, and "Askew," which tilts the page. Unlike previous interactive games, the Google 6-7 meme is purely visual, lasting only a few seconds before the page returns to normal.

Google 6-7 Meme Strategic Use of Interactive Search

Small, playful additions like the Google 6-7 meme increase user engagement and search activity without traditional advertising. By encouraging searches for non-informational terms, Google reinforces its image as a fun and innovative platform. The timing is ideal, coinciding with the end-of-year period when Google releases its “Year in Search” data and interactive doodles.

Other Notable Google Easter Eggs

For users keen to explore more hidden features, Google maintains several legacy animations:

Do a barrel roll - rotates the page completely.

Bletchley Park - decodes the name in real-time within the knowledge panel.

Cha Cha Slide - moves icons across the screen in sync with the song’s lyrics. ‘Kon Duniya Kon 4 Log’ Viral Meme Template Celebrates the Silliness, Romance, Simplicity and Complexities of Human Life, The Instagram Trending Reels Are Wholesome (Watch).

The Google 6-7 meme is the latest example of how interactive Easter eggs captivate users worldwide, blending technology with entertainment. By making simple searches enjoyable, Google continues to innovate in user engagement, keeping the search experience playful and memorable well into 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).