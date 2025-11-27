London, November 27: UK PM Sir Keir Starmer found himself in the middle of the controversy after he posted a video of himself doing the viral 6-7 dance with the students, leading to him tendering an apology. In the video, Starmer can be seen indulging in a lighthearted moment with the students during his visit to Welland Academy in Peterborough.

Sir Keir Starmer shared a video on Instagram saying that he may have gotten himself a detention for the viral dance. “I think I just got myself put in detention,” he wrote. In a video, he is seen in conversation with a student who tells him to turn to page 67, and then they start the viral dance. He also encourages other students to join. ‘67’ Meme Takes Over Schools and Internet: From TikTok Viral Hit to South Park Parody, How a Random Number Became the Defining Joke of Gen Alpha’s Brainrot Culture.

Keir Starmer Apologises for Doing Viral ‘6–7’ Dance With Students

Teacher Schools Keir Starmer Over '6-7' Dance

A teacher then informed the prime minister that the dance was banned at the school, saying, “You know, children get into trouble for saying that here.” On hearing this, he immediately apologised, adding with a smile, “I didn’t start it, Miss.”

What Is the ‘6–7’ Viral Dance and Why Is It Banned in UK Schools?

The term “6-7” went viral earlier this year after Dictionary.com named it the Word of the Year for 2025. Pronounced “six-seven”, not “sixty-seven”, the slang has been embraced by Gen Alpha despite its intentionally vague meaning. It’s often used to express something uncertain or in-between, essentially a playful way of saying “so-so” or “maybe.” What Is the ‘43 + 24’ Joke Meme? Is 67 The New 69? Gen Alpha Brain Rot Twist Explained With Meaning and Funny Responses!

The “6-7” trend first took off on TikTok, growing out of a rap track and online edits linked to US basketball player LaMelo Ball. In the UK, it quickly became a classroom fad, with children chanting “six-seven” whenever the numbers came up, especially in maths lessons. Teachers say the trend disrupts classes and fuels group mischief, leading to some schools banning it.

