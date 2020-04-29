Google Pixel 4a Smartphone Likely To Go on Sale Starting May 22; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We already know that Google is all set to launch the affordable version of its Pixel devices, Pixel 4a. However, the company is yet to announce an official launch date for the Pixel 4a series. A new report has surfaced online claiming the availability of the smartphone in Germany. The upcoming Pixel 4a series will be reportedly for retail starting May 22 via Vodafone Germany. As of now, there is no confirmation if the company will be organising an event for the same or it will all-digital event. To recall, the American tech giant was supposed to host Google I/O developer conference from May 12 to May 14. Google Meet App Is Used by 3 Million People Daily; Confirms CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google Pixel 4a Banner Listed in Germany (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Moreover, the hype around the Pixel 4a devices has been continuously building more details about the phone surfaced online. Apart from the launch date, everything about the phone has already leaked on the internet.

Coming to the specifications, the Google Pixel 4a is likely to come with a 5.81-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, there could be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, that will be clubbed with 6GB of RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The phone is likely to be seen in two variants - 64GB & 128GB.

For photography, the Google Pixel 4a might use a 12.2MP sensor at the back and an 8MP camera up front for selfies. The handset could pack a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. The smartphone is likely to get a starting price of $399.