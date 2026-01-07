Mumbai, January 7: Google is facing fresh scrutiny and a potential class-action lawsuit following reports that its Gmail service is using personal data to power and train artificial intelligence systems. The controversy centers on "Smart Features" that many users claim were enabled by default, allegedly allowing the tech giant to scan private messages, attachments, and metadata to refine its Gemini AI models.

While Google has long offered automated features like predictive text and smart replies, the integration of generative AI has raised the stakes for digital privacy. A viral report published on January 6 suggests that over 1.8 billion users may have unknowingly contributed their intimate conversations and personal documents to Google's massive AI training datasets. Google Chrome Ranked Second-Worst for Security, Apple Safari Tops Privacy Scores as AI Browsers Raise Fresh Data Risk Concerns: Report.

Google Privacy Concerns, Legal Challenges

The tech giant now faces legal action in California, where a lawsuit alleges that Google’s recent policy updates violate the state’s Invasion of Privacy Act. Plaintiffs argue that the company transitioned from an opt-in model to a default-on approach, effectively "manufacturing consent" for data harvesting. Experts note that the settings are buried deep within menus, requiring users to disable features in multiple locations to fully opt out.

Security researchers have described the process as a "dark pattern" designed to discourage users from protecting their data. By linking essential tools like spell-check and grammar suggestions to the same privacy toggles that allow AI training, Google makes it difficult for users to maintain functionality without sacrificing privacy.

Google's Official Stance

In response to the growing backlash, Google has denied that it is "secretly" training its Gemini model on private email content. A company spokesperson described the viral claims as misleading, stating that the "Smart Features" in question have existed for years and are used only to personalise the individual user's experience rather than to train general LLMs.

Google maintains that its data processing is "privacy-preserving" and that enterprise-grade protections remain in place for Google Workspace customers. However, the company has not fully addressed reports that some users had their privacy settings "silently reset" following a system update in late 2025, which reactivated features they had previously turned off.

How to Disable AI Training in Gmail?

For users wishing to opt out of the data collection, the process involves navigating to the "General" tab within Gmail settings on a desktop. From there, users must uncheck "Smart features and personalisation" and then enter the "Manage Workspace smart feature settings" to disable tracking across other Google products like Maps and Wallet. Is WhatsApp Allowing Meta AI To Read Your Group Chats? Fake News About Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Goes Viral, Here’s What It Actually Does.

On mobile devices, the settings are located under the specific account menu within the Gmail app. Privacy advocates warn that disabling these features will remove conveniences such as automatic package tracking, flight additions to calendars, and the "Help Me Write" AI assistant, highlighting the ongoing trade-off between modern convenience and personal data security.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NY Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).