New Delhi, April 27 : The Google Pixel 6a from last year had garnered a lot of appreciation from the users for being high on premium features and quality for its price. Hence, its successor the Google Pixel 7a is highly anticipated this year.

The Pixel 7a has been speculated for quite some time, and now the smartphone is finally near its launch date in the market, and it is likely to come with a range of enhancements over its predecessor. Read on to know more. Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 Launched in India With Powerful Processor, Camera and Premium Design; Know Price and Other Details Here.

Google Pixel 7a Leaked Specification Details:

A slew of leaks and speculations have already revealed a lot about its specs, feature and details. And just ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place during the Google I/O event scheduled on May 10, a new leak claim to have exposed the entire specs sheet of the device. Poco F5 5G Smartphone Launch Date Officially Revealed, Prices Leaked Out; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

As per the latest leaked information, the upcoming Google Pixel 7a will sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be getting powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 processor likely to be backed by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage along with UFS 3.1. The phone will be running on Android 13 OS.

The Pixel 7a would offer a 64MP primary rear camera with OIS paired with a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, while at front there would be a 10.8MP lens to take care of the selfies, as per reports. The device is said to be packing in a 4,400mAh battery with a claimed 72 hours of backup, with a 20W wired and wireless charging support.

According to another report, the Google Pixel 7a will be offered for sale in three color options – White, Grey and Blue. It is tipped that the company will also offer official matching covers of the same colour options.

