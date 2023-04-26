New Delhi, April 26 : Chinese smartphone maker Poco is getting ready to launch its new smartphone model - F5 on May 9. Poco took to its Twitter account to officially reveal the launch date of the upcoming Poco F5.

Moreover, the company has also revealed some of the key details of the upcoming new Poco F5 before its launch event, while there are several leaked details available as well, including its pricing. Read on to find out more. vivo X90 Pro, vivo X90 Launched in India, Check Out Price, Availability, Specifications and Other Key Details Here.

Poco F5 Smartphone – Confirmed Details:

As per the teaser images released by Poco, the upcoming Poco F5 will offer a triple rear camera setup, while sensor details are not available. The Poco F5 will be coming powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, the company revealed, which will make the first phone with this new processor. The Poco F5 5G handset will launch on May 9. How To Use WhatsApp on Multiple Mobile Phones? Here's Step-by-Step Guide To Log Into Your WhatsApp Account on Different Android and iOS Devices.

Poco F5 Smartphone – Leaked & Speculated Details:

While we await more details to be revealed by Poco, leaked reports indicate that the new Poco F5 5G will be a mid-range smartphone, despite offering many impressive specs and features. As per the reports, the Poco F5 will be priced in the range of Rs 28,000 to Rs 29,000 for the base model.

The phone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is likely to pack in a 5,000mAh battery as per the latest trend, and may retain 67W fast charging support.

As already revealed by the teaser image, there will be a triple-camera setup at the rear of the Poco F5 5G, which is thought to be comprised of a 64MP primary sensor teamed with an 8MP and a 2MP snappers, quite similar to its predecessor Poco F4. However, its front camera is expected to be a 16MP unit to handle selfies and video chats.

