New Delhi, April 5 : Google is preparing for its annual developer conference on May 10. At the same event, the highly speculated Google Pixel 7a smartphone is expected to launch along with the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.

Although Google hasn’t revealed any details, its upcoming annual developer conference is slated to witness important announcements regarding the Android 14 OS and a host of new products. Hence, at the annual developer conference, Google is expected to witness the launch of the new Pixel 7a. Read on to know more. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Flagship Smartphone Globally Launched With Punchy Specs; From Price to Features, Here’s All You Need To Know.

Google Pixel 7a – Expected Specs & Features:

As per the latest speculations, the new upcoming Google Pixel 7a phone will be offered in five colour options - Crispy Kale, Mayo Cream, Dinuguan Black, Vibrant Ube and Tide Orange. It is tipped to be coming with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage, while the predecessor comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 Entry-Level Devices Launched in India; From Prices to Specifications, Know All Key Details.

The Google Pixel 7a smartphone is expected to be a mid-range device and would be priced at around Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. Nevertheless, it is to be noted that the tech giant hasn't confirmed anything. The new smartphone is expected to feature a symmetrical display with a centred punch hole design to house the front facing snapper.

Rumours further suggest that the upcoming phone will be coming with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset and also come with a dual camera system at its rear, comprising of a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor along with a 12MP shooter. There is said to be an 8MP front facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Google Pixel 7a phone will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with Capacitive Touchscreen and Multi-touch support as per the reports. The upcoming Google Pixel 7a smartphone is said to be also dust as well as water resistant with IP rating.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, Google is expected to launch or at least offer official details about the new Google Pixel 7a on May 10.

