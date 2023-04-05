New Delhi, April 5 : OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has launched in India alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. These two entry-level devices are aimed to offer the best specs and features at an affordable pricing.

OnePlus has offered two very viable products for the budget conscious consumers, who wish to enjoy good smartphone or wireless audio experience as well. Let’s check the details of these newly launched devices. Samsung All Set To Debut the First Ever Foldable Phone With Three-Fold Display; Check Out All Key Details.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 – Price & Availability:

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G phone has been launched in India starting at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, while 8GB/256GB is priced at Rs 21,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds is tagged at Rs 2,999. Both the devices are scheduled to go on sale on April 11. Vivo T2 5G Series Set To Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G – Specs:

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with the Snapdragon 695 processor, latest OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 OS, a 6.72-inch display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its punch hole cutout in the centre houses a 16MP front facing camera, while at the rear it offers a 108MP primary sensor along with a 2MP macro and a depth sensor.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery pack with 67W wired charging support and stereo speakers for better sound output. The handset is offered in two shades of Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray, with different glossy finish for both.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 – Specs:

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 truly wireless earbuds have been designed very similar to that of the first-gen Nord Buds, but come with better tech that is really found on entry-level budget devices.

The Nord Buds 2 boasts of active noise cancellation and improved audio experience. These wireless earbuds get endowed with 12.4mm dual drivers, BassWave enhancement algorithm as well as fast charging support to offer great music on the go at pocket friendly pricing.

