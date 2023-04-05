New Delhi, April 5 : The much talked about new Motorola Edge 40 Pro flagship smartphone has been launched. The new flagship phone has just got its world premiere, and as expected it comes with a punchy specs list.

Motorola is also offering the stock UI with the new Edge 40 Pro, which is not usually found in most smartphone segments. From its display to processor to cameras to battery, the new Motorola Edge 40 Pro is braced to impress. Let’s check the details. Samsung All Set To Debut the First Ever Foldable Phone With Three-Fold Display; Check Out All Key Details.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro – Specs & Features:

The Edge 40 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Both the display and the glass back panel are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The handset offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and IP68 rating to make it dust and water resistant. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Nord Buds 2 Entry-Level Devices Launched in India; From Prices to Specifications, Know All Key Details.

The smartphone packs in a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage and runs on the stock Android-type UI on top of the Android 13 OS.

The new Motorola flagship phone offers a triple camera system at its rear that comprising of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS teamed with a 50MP ultrawide and a 12MP telephoto snappers to offer solid optical specs to provide a great photo shooting experience. The phone offers a 60MP front facing snapper for crisp clear selfies and great video chat sessions.

The new Motorola Edge 40 Pro’s battery size has been reduced to 4600mAh compared against its predecessor, but it comes with faster 125W charging support that claims to offer full day’s charge in under 20 minutes. There’s also 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro – Price Details:

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has been priced at EUR 899.99 (approx. Rs 81,000) for its 12GB/256GB variant in select international markets. Motorola is expected to officially launch its new flagship phone to India soon.

