Google Pixel Watch 5 Prototype Reportedly Found by Scuba Diver in the Ocean; Still Displays Time

An unusual discovery has emerged from the Caribbean, where a device identified as a Google Pixel Watch 5 prototype was reportedly found underwater near the island of St. Martin. Randy Pitchford, founder of the studio behind Borderlands, shared images of the smartwatch on social media after a friend recovered the device during a scuba diving excursion.

The images clearly show the text “Pixel Watch 5” inscribed on the underside of the 45mm casing. Despite being submerged in the ocean, the wearable appears to remain in a functional state, reportedly displaying the correct time in a low-power mode. Meta AI Pendant: Mark Zuckerberg's Firm Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Pendant, Aims to Bolster Reality Labs.

Design Observations and Potential Upgrades

The physical design of the device visible in the photographs appears identical to existing Pixel Watch models. Because the battery was drained, no software interface was visible, preventing any assessment of new features or system changes.

While Google has not officially detailed the upcoming hardware, the next generation of its smartwatch is widely expected to be powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. This new processor is anticipated to support advanced functionalities, including deep integration with Gemini artificial intelligence to improve performance, connectivity, and battery efficiency.

A History of Unconventional Prototype Leaks

This discovery joins a long line of high-profile technology leaks involving lost or misplaced prototype devices. While such incidents are often the result of items being left in public spaces, finding a prototype in the ocean is highly unusual. Google Pixel Watch 4 Likely To Launch Alongside Pixel 10 Series on August 20; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Pixel Watch 5 is currently expected to launch later in 2026. Until the official unveiling, the discovery by the diver remains one of the few glimpses into the upcoming hardware, further fueling speculation about what improvements Google intends to bring to its Wear OS ecosystem.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (9to5 Google), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).