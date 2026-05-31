Meta AI Pendant: Mark Zuckerberg's Firm Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Pendant, Aims to Bolster Reality Labs

Meta is reportedly in the early stages of developing an AI-powered pendant, with internal testing slated to commence within the next year. The initiative marks a significant strategic pivot for the company as it seeks to leverage its acquisition of the AI startup Limitless, which Meta purchased in late 2025 to bolster its wearable technology capabilities.

The proposed device would build upon the technology previously developed by Limitless, which specialised in wearable pendants capable of recording and processing user conversations. Meta has indicated that this acquisition was intended to accelerate its progress in creating AI-enabled hardware designed for everyday use. Meta Layoffs 2026: What H-1B Visa Employees Were Told After Job Cuts Affecting Nearly 8,000 Workers.

Meta AI Pendant: Expanding the Wearable Ecosystem

The development of the AI pendant is part of a broader expansion of Meta’s hardware strategy. Internal documents reveal that the company plans to increase its range of AI-integrated glasses and introduce a new business-focused subscription service titled Wearables for Work.

These initiatives are seen as a critical effort to improve the financial performance of Meta’s Reality Labs division. The hardware-focused unit has faced ongoing challenges, reporting losses of USD 4 billion during the first quarter of 2026. By diversifying its product offerings, Meta aims to find more viable consumer and enterprise applications for its artificial intelligence technology.

Meta Overcoming Market Challenges

The market for AI-powered wearables remains largely unproven, with previous industry attempts struggling to gain traction among mainstream consumers. Issues surrounding privacy, hardware utility, and marketing approaches have frequently hindered adoption in this sector. Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Launched With Advanced AI Features Alongside Meta Neural Band; Check Key Specifications, Features, Price and Availability.

Despite these past industry hurdles, Meta remains committed to its hardware ambitions. The company appears to be betting that a combination of innovative form factors and enterprise-level utility will help reverse the fortunes of its Reality Labs division and establish a stronger presence in the growing wearables market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).