New Delhi, July 21: Google is reportedly working for its the next-generation smartwatch model following the Pixel Watch 3. The Google Pixel Watch 4 launch date is expected next month. Ahead of its expected unveiling at the Made by Google event on August 20, leaks suggest the price details of Pixel Watch 4. The smartwatch could launch nearly at a similar price point to its predecessor. It indicates that Google may stick closely with its existing pricing strategy for the upcoming smartwatch.

Apart from the smartwatch, Google will launch its Pixel 10 series smartphones on August 20, 2025. The series may include Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphone models. As per reports, the standard Google Pixel 10 model may start at a price of around EURO 899 (approximately INR 90,000). Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova 5G Flash Sale To Begin Soon in India; Check Price and Other Details.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Specifications and Features

As per reports, Google Pixel Watch 4 might be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor with the introduction of a new co-processor to enhance AI-related tasks, including potential Gemini integration. The smartwatch is also expected to feature a brighter AMOLED display with a 3,000 nits of brightness. Pixel Watch 4 with a 41mm variant is said to feature a 327mAh battery, and the 45mm version is expected to include a 459mAh battery. These improvements from its predecessor could potentially offer up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme Buds T200 Will Be Launched on July 24 in India; Know Confirmed Specifications and Features of Each Device.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Price (Expected)

Google Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly be launched in two size options, which may be 41mm and 45mm. As per reports, the 41mm variant with Wi-Fi connectivity might be priced at around EURO 399 (approximately INR 39,900). The 45mm model is expected to be priced at around EURO 449 (around INR 44,900) for the Wi-Fi version and EURO 549 (roughly INR 54,900) for the LTE variant.

