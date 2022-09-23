San Francisco: Following a two-hour outage affecting several iOS and Android users' login activities worldwide, Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram has said it is now back online. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, nearly 34,000 users reported having trouble accessing the platform late Thursday. Instagram Down: Several Users Complain of Outage After They Are Unable To Share or Post on Social Media Platform.

"And we are back! We resolved the issue that caused today's outage and apologise for any inconvenience," Instagram said in a tweet.

And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/2Av4sC4C5B — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022

The platform mentioned that it was aware that "some people are having trouble accessing Instagram".

"We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight," it had said earlier.

"I cannot log into my account; please help," a user tweeted.

"I still can't log in. Instagram kicked me out 10 hours ago and since then, I always get the message that I should try it later again," another user wrote.

Instagram outage reports were 65 per cent for app crashes, 24 per cent for server connections and 11 per cent for login-related issues. Users from the US, South America, Asia and Europe were majorly affected. Meanwhile, several users took to Twitter to complain about the incident under the hashtag #instagramdown.

