New Delhi, February 16 : Even though the upcoming iPhone 15 launch is quite a few months away, the rumour mills just can’t stop churning about it. We keep getting new info and leaks regarding the various aspects and diffrenet models in the iPhone 15 series.

As per the latest reports, more updates on the new design of the iPhone 15 Pro model have been revealed. Let’s dig into the details about Apple’s next-gen iPhone. Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15, 15 Plus May Get New Camera Bump.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro - Expected Design Details :

As per the post of the leak information pro ShrimpApplePro on social media, the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will be featuring thinner bezels as compared to their predecessors. It is thought this definitely applies to the top-end iPhone 15 Ultra, even though it would have a different design and more premium display. Camera Hidden in Hotel Room? Easy Steps To Detect Hidden Cameras in Hotel Rooms Using Your Mobile Phone.

The new design for the upcoming iPhone 15 series is also supposed to adopt curved edges, but the display is expected to retain the flat design. Moreover, all the models in the iPhone 15 series are likely to feature the Dynamic Island with some expected added features as well.

The iPhone 15 and the 15 Pro would flaunt a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Plus and the 15 Pro Max are likely to offer a 6.7-inch screen. The lower variants are expected to offer a 48MP primary camera replacing the current 12MP main snapper as per the latest speculations. Also, there would be a new camera bump to house the same.

The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to be to get a USB Type-C port. However, this is said to be Apple’s inhouse C port and it might be compatible with the MFI-certified accessories, as it would contain authentication chip. Moreover, the non-Pro and Pro models might feature different USB-C type ports.

The Apple iPhone 15 series’ market launch is still away, and there’s no confirmation from the company regarding these leaked details. As always, leaked information and expected details are always best taken with a grain of salt.

