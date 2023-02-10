New Delhi, February 10 : With the rise of technology, modern life has become a boon for most common humans. However, everything good has some negative aspects. For instance, hidden cameras can be of utmost importance in a lot of safety and security scenarios. Nevertheless, the crooked will always find a way to exploit such helpful devices to fulfil nasty objectives.

There have been a lot of concerns about hidden cameras in hotel rooms, which can capture guests' private moments and can cause major distress. But, this concern's solution is pretty easy, as you can quickly detect a hidden camera in your hotel room by just using your smartphone's camera.

Infrared (IR) blasters are frequently used in hidden cameras to record videos in the dark. Infrared light cannot be seen by the naked human eye, but cameras are equipped to identify infrared light and can hence can help detect hidden or spy cameras.

How To Find Hidden Camera In Your Hotel Room Using Your Phone’s Camera?

Simply follow the steps below to detect a hidden camera with your smartphone :

Switch off all lights in the room and all gadgets like TV, laptop, etc. and draw the curtains close to ensure complete darkness.

Now, turn on your phone’s and point it at the direction that you might suspicious of, such as clocks, vases, wardrobes or even mirrors, and appliances in the bathroom.

Watch carefully for a few moments for any sort of light flickering on the phone's display. The infrared light are detected by the camera lens as tiny light blips.

If you notice any sort of light flare on your smartphone display, carefully inspect that area to uncover a hidden camera that might be concealed by an object.

How To Find a Hidden Camera in a Hotel Room by Using a Phone Flashlight?

Follow these steps below :

Ensure complete darkness in the room as mentioned earlier.

Aim your smartphone's flashlight towards any suspicious area or item

Closely watch for any reflections of light. The lens of a camera reflects bright light. To check thoroughly constantly change the direction of the flashlight to catch any reflection from any angle.

If you notice any reflection closely inspect the area for spy cameras.

Installation of spy cameras in a hotel room is illegal and a punishable offence. Hence, in case you do suspect a hotel room with a hidden camera and actually find it to be true, you may take legal staps against the hotel owner.

