New Delhi, September 9: Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series today at the “awe dropping” event in the Steve Jobs Theatre, Cupertino. The upcoming Apple event 2025 will likely reveal iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Air is likely replacing the Plus model and may become Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3, expanding its latest lineup of devices.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to include updates in display, camera, and processing power, while the new Apple Watches will likely bring enhanced health and fitness features. The AirPods Pro 3 may feature improved audio quality features. As per reports, in India, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series are likely to start on September 13. The sale of the upcoming iPhone models is expected to start on September 20, 2025. iPhone 17 Price in India: How Much GST Will You Pay on New iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max? Know Everything Ahead of Apple Event 2025.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to come with slimmer bezels and an OLED display. It is likely to be powered by either the S10 or S11 chipset. The Apple Watch Series 11 may see upgrades in display brightness and could introduce a blood pressure monitoring feature. The Watch Series 11 is expected to be powered by the S11 chipset. The AirPods Pro 3 is also anticipated to offer improved sound quality, which may be powered by the H3 chipset. The earbuds may include a heart rate monitoring feature for enhanced health tracking.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 may feature a 48MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 12MP front camera, powered by the A19 chipset with a 3,600mAh battery and a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. The iPhone 17 Air may include an A19 chipset, a 48MP rear and 24MP front camera. It will likely feature a 2,800mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, triple 48MP rear cameras, a 24MP front camera, an A19 Pro chipset, and a 3,600mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature an A19 Pro chip, a 6.9-inch ProMotion display, 48MP triple rear cameras, a 24MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Moto Pad 60 NEO Launch in India on September 12; Check Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 is expected to be priced around INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air may come at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be priced at about INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced near INR 1,64,900.

