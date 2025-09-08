Moto Pad 60 NEO will launch in India on September 12, 2025, with a sleek and lightweight design. The Pad 60 NEO will come with 6.99mm of thickness and will weigh 490 gm. It will feature an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with a quad-speaker setup designed to deliver an enhanced audio experience. The Moto Pad 60 NEO will be available on Flipkart after the launch. OPPO F31 Series 5G Launch in India on September 15, ‘AI Voice Scribe’ Feature Teased; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Moto Pad 60 NEO Launch in India on September 12

Introducing the all-new moto pad 60 NEO​ - with the segment’s only 2.5K 90Hz display and moto pen, the segment’s lightest pad with 5G connectivity, and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor — it’s made to keep up with every plan, project, binge. Launching on 12th Sep — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 8, 2025

