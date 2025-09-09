New Delhi, September 9: Apple will launch iPhone 17 series today in its upcoming "awe dropping" event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The iPhone 17 Air is said to replace the Plus model, and is rumoured to be the slimmest iPhone till date. As Indian buyers await the launch, many potential customers might be keen to know how much GST will be charged on these new models in India.

The iPhone 17 series launch event will be live-streamed on Apple's official YouTube channel at 10:30 PM IST. Reports suggest that pre-orders for the iPhone 17 may start on September 12, and the sales are expected to begin around September 19. As per reports, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series in India may begin on September 13, and the sales are expected to start from September 20, 2025.

Will the Updated GST Rates Bring Down iPhone 17 Series Price in India?

On September 3, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the new GST reforms, which will take effect from September 22, 2025. The government has kept the GST rates the same, charging 18% on all smartphones and laptops. Since iPhones come under the smartphone category, their GST remains 18%. So, the upcoming iPhone 17 series and other smartphones will not become cheaper under the new GST rules.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at approximately INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could cost around INR 1,64,900. The iPhone 17 Air is likely to be introduced at about INR 99,900, and the standard iPhone 17 may start at an estimated price of INR 89,900.

iPhone 17 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 is expected to come with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera. It is likely to be powered by Apple’s A19 chipset and could include a 3,600mAh battery. The device may also feature a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple’s slimmest model yet, and it is likely powered by the A19 processor and may come with a 2,800mAh battery. The device is rumoured to include a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera, along with a 24MP front camera. The device may be powered by an A19 pro chipset and could include a 3,600mAh battery.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a 6.9-inch ProMotion display. It may be powered by the A19 Pro chipset and will likely come with a 5,000mAh battery. The rear camera setup is likely to feature a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera, while the front camera may include a 24MP lens.

