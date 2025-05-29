Cupertino, May 29: Apple will launch its new smartphone lineup, the iPhone 17 series, in the global market, including India, this year. The series will reportedly include five models, four of which will be launched this year, and the fifth will likely be announced in the first quarter of 2026. The Apple iPhone 17 series will have - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to introduce its new iPhone 17 series in India, which has a powerful camera setup, higher refresh rate displays, larger batteries, and enhanced performance. The reports said the Air and Pro models will get 24MP selfie cameras on the front and 48MP primary cameras on the rear. However, the iPhone 18 Pro, which may launch in 2026, would have a 200MP main camera, which would significantly improve the overall image quality. WhatsApp Download: How To Download WhatsApp for iPad? Step-by-Step Guide To Install, Link and Use New Standalone WhatsApp iPad App and Access All Its Features.

The information about the 200MP primary camera was first leaked by a Digital Chat Station. The leaker only mentioned the megapixels of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro camera, not the sensor or quality. However, it is expected that this would be a significant upgrade to switch from 48MP to 200MP as the main camera. Reports do not mention the sizes of other cameras.

iPhone 17 Series Price, Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 base variant is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, A19 chip, dual rear cameras - 48MP and 12MP, and a 12MP selfie camera. iPhone 17 price may be INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, A19 chip, 48MP rear camera, and 24MP front camera. Apple’s slimmest phone, the iPhone 17 Air, is priced in India at INR 99,900. iPhone 16 World’s Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2025, Apple Maintained Its Strong Presence in the Top-10 List: Report.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, A19 Pro chip, and triple rear cameras - 48MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto, a compact design similar to the Pro Max. iPhone 17 Pro price is likely to be INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, an A19 Pro chip, a larger battery, and triple 48MP rear cameras - one primary, one ultrawide and one telephoto. iPhone 17 Pro Max price is expected to be INR 1,64,900.

