Mumbai, May 29: WhatsApp recently launched a standalone app for iPad, offering a larger viewing and multimedia-sharing experience. WhatsApp iPad app allows the users to do the same functions as the WhatsApp iPhone app, like checking daily chat conversations, sharing multimedia, updating status and making calls or video calls to others. WhatsApp for iPad lets users multi-task, facilitated by iPadOS, and offers a full view for checking conversations.

WhatsApp Messenger is available on Apple's App Store, where users can download and install it on their iPads. WhatsApp iPad app also works with iPad accessories like Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard. To download the app on your Apple iPad, you need to follow the WhatsApp download steps mentioned below. WhatsApp iPad App: Meta-Owned Platform Launches Dedicated Application for Apple iPad Users Offering Full-View and Multitasking Features, Available to App Store.

How To Download WhatsApp for iPad? Check Step-By-Step WhatsApp Download Process Here

First, you need to access your iPad.

Then, open the Apple's App Store.

Type 'WhatsApp' and find it.

Tap on 'Get' to download it.

Let the WhatsApp app install itself.

Launch the app on your iPad.

Set up your WhatsApp account.

Scan the QR code to link your account.

Get your smartphone and open the WhatsApp app.

Go to Settings on your iPhone.

If using Android, go to Menu.

Tap on Linked Devices.

Then go to the Link a Device option.

Scan the iPad WhatsApp QR Code from your smartphone.

Follow the instructions and finish setting up your account.

WhatsApp for iPad was announced on May 27, 2025, and made available to all users via the App Store. The WhatsApp iPad app offers all the same features as the iPhone, Mac or Android app. Samsung One UI 8 Beta Program Launched: First-Generation Upgrade Rolls Out to New Galaxy Foldables With Advanced Features.

The users can do messaging with others, call or video call them, and share multimedia, links and more - all encrypted. Moreover, iPad users can access all the other features like Channels, Communities and Groups. The iPad WhatsApp app supports video calls, including 30 people.

