Cupertino, May 7: Apple will launch its next-gen iPhone 17 series in India and the global market around September 2025. The new iPhone 17 lineup will reportedly come with a revamped design, improved performance, bigger batteries, and better camera performance. It will include four smartphones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the top-model iPhone 17 Pro Max (which may also come as iPhone 17 Ultra).

Apple is four months away from launching its iPhone 17 smartphones, which will succeed last year's iPhone 16 series powered by A18 and A18 Pro chipsets. This year, Apple may completely change the iPhone 17 Pro series design by introducing a rectangular camera bump with similarly aligned cameras like the previous series, per the leaks. The iPhone 17 base model will likely continue the same design. iPhone 17 Air will be a new member added to the series in September 2025, and the iPhone 17e will reportedly launch next year. iOS 18.5 RC Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features, Bug Fixes and Improvements in Its Latest iOS 18.5 Release Candidate; Know More Details.

iPhone 17 Release Dates

iPhone 17 series will launch in September 2025, continuing the company's long-running launch cycle. According to the reports, Apple may launch these devices in the second week of September. The reports said the Apple September launch may happen between September 11 and 13 this year.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India

According to various reports, the iPhone 17 lineup in India could start at INR 79,900. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be around INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro may start at INR 1,39,900. The top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max could go for INR 1,44,900. While the pricing aligns with previous models, Apple is likely to introduce several new features and upgrades with the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 may have a thinner design, slimmer bezels, a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, and an A19 chip for better performance than the A18 chip. It's expected to have a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a new 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air could debut as an ultra-slim model having only 5.5mm thickness. Reports said Apple may not launch the iPhone 17 Plus this year and replace it with the Air model. It may include a 6.6-inch 120Hz OLED display, single 48MP rear camera, and the same A19 chip, but with weaker battery life and eSIM-only support.

The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to bring a horizontal camera island, aluminium-glass body, 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display, A19 Pro chip, triple-camera upgrades, and a better battery with faster charging. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may include a 6.9-inch display. Major camera upgrades will include an addition of a 48MP telephoto lens. The device will have an A19 Pro chip and boast the longest battery life in the entire iPhone 17 series. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Motorola Smartphone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Processor.

Apple may introduce new colours for its iPhone 17 lineup. It could include shades of Black, White, Grey, and Gold. There is also a possibility of the Sky Blue option.

