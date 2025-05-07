Cupertino, May 7: Apple has released its new iOS 18.5 RC (Release Candidate) update. This update is rolled out to iPhone and iPad users and offers small changes and updates to Apple's operating system. This update comes after Apple released its iOS 18.4 update to the general public months ago. The iOS 18.5 Release Candidate brings bug fixes and enhancements that help users with various functions.

The iOS 18.5 RC update comes with a new Pride Harmony wallpaper and offers various bug fixes to the parent notification. Apple has launched some other fixes and improvements via the iOS 18.5 Release Candidate for Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV app, and iPhone 13. These iOS RC updates are not final versions and bring necessary changes and bug fixes to improve the overall performance of the devices. GTA 6 Now Available on Sony PS5 Store To Add in Whishlist After Rockstar Released Trailer 2 Yesterday, Launch Set on May 26, 2026.

Apple's iOS 18.5 RC update allows parents to receive notifications when a child's Screen Time passcode is used on their device. Apple also introduced a fix to the Vision Pro app, which occasionally showed a black screen. iOS 18.5 Release Candidate also brings the career-provided satellite features on the iPhone 13 model. The 'Buy with iPhone' option is now available when purchasing content within the Apple TV app.

Apple's latest iOS update addresses two significant changes - tweak in mail options and Back Tap banner. Apple's iOS 18.5 RC brings useful updates to the Mail app, including an easier way to show or hide contact photos directly within the app. This feature was previously buried in Settings in iOS 18.4. Another change highlights the "All Mail" category with a new tab that appears when swiping the categories bar, making it easier to find. Although not a new category, "All Mail" was previously hidden. Selecting it allows users to view emails in the traditional List View without categorization. Gemini 2.5 Pro I/O Edition: Google Launches Improved Gemini AI Model With Better Coding and Interactive Web Apps Building Capabilities.

The iOS 18.5 RC also brings a new feature for displaying banners when using the Back Tap function. It helps let users trigger actions by double or triple-tapping the back of their iPhone. To enable the banner, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap and toggle on "Show Banner." Once activated, the banner appears at the top of the screen, indicating that a Back Tap has been detected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).