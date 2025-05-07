Motorola Edge 60 Pro sale will start today, May 7, 2025, in India. Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants, priced at INR 29,999 and INR 33,999, respectively. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and offers LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It has a 50MP+50MP+10MP rear camera setup and a 50MP front-facing camera. Motorola Edge 60 Pro gets three years of OS and four security updates. The device is available in Pantone Sparkling Grape, Pantone Shadow and Pantone Dazzling Blue colours. It has a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. iQOO Neo 10 Design Revealed Ahead of Official Launch in India; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Sale Starts Today at 12 PM

Auto Enhancement intelligently adjusts every shot for professional results, effortlessly.​ Starting at ₹29,999. Sale starts from 12PM tomorrow on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo | Leading retail stores​#MotorolaEdge60Pro #TheEdgeOfExcellence — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 6, 2025

