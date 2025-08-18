Cupertino, August 18: Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 18 series globally around September 2026, offering better specifications, features, design upgrades and more. The tech giant has yet to launch its iPhone 17 series which includes models like - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max this year. Next year, the company may launch its iPhone 17e model. However, as per reports, Apple may not launch the iPhone 18 standard next year.

According to a report published by Wccftech, citing ETNews, Apple may skip launching the base iPhone 18 model. This year, reports have already claimed that Apple would discontinue its long-running "Plus" model and introduce iPhone 17 Air instead. A similar decision would be made for the standard model in 2026. This could be a major shake-up for the tech giant as it has never made since the standard model has been present throughout multiple series. iPhone 17 India Manufacturing Begins: Apple’s Key Supplier Foxconn Ramps Up Production of Upcoming iPhone 17 Series at Bengaluru Factory.

iPhone 18 Standard Model Not Coming in 2026, Claims Report

Apple has always included a standard phone along with its Plus and Pro models, whether it is the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 series, or the latest iPhone 16 series. Due to its mass appeal and affordability, it has never been phased out. However, the report claimed that it would not be added to the series next year, meaning other models will be launched.

In 2026, Apple is expected to launch five new models in the iPhone family. The first one is the iPhone 17e, which may be introduced around February, and the rest of the models in September 2026. If the iPhone 17 lineup launching this year comes in the following order: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, then the next models should be (after excluding the base model) iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Samsung India Manufacturing Expansion: South Korean Tech Giant Continues To Expand Making Advanced Technology Devices in India, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The report mentioned that Apple would not want its lineup to appear cluttered because there were many choices available to the customers already. It said that despite generating massive sales, Apple might see some models 'lack of popularity. Apple is still expected to introduce the Pro and Air models next year, along with 17e. Besides, the rumours have hinted that the company was developing an iPhone Fold (foldable iPhone) that may be launched in 2026.

