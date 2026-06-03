iPhone 18 Pro Battery Leak: US Models Likely To Have More Power Than China Variants

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly maintain a regional hardware strategy first introduced with its predecessor, featuring different battery capacities depending on where the device is purchased. According to disclosures from industry tipster Digital Chat Station, the variance is tied directly to internal space constraints imposed by physical SIM card trays.

While the Chinese variant of the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to house a 4,056mAh battery, the United States model - which relies exclusively on digital eSIM technology - will reportedly leverage the extra internal space to pack a larger 4,288mAh cell. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Camera Upgrades, Expected Price and Specifications.

The Impact of the Physical SIM Tray on Internal Design of iPhone

The divergence in battery specifications stems from regulatory and infrastructure differences between regional market models. Models manufactured for the Chinese market continue to include a physical dual-SIM card slot to align with local carrier preferences. Conversely, Apple shifted US models to an eSIM-only framework starting with the iPhone 14 series, completely removing the physical SIM tray and internal reading mechanism. Engineering insights indicate that removing the physical tray frees up critical volumetric space within the chassis. Apple designers have reportedly used this reclaimed footprint to expand the physical dimensions of the lithium-ion battery in US models, giving them a slight capacity advantage over their international counterparts.

A Continuation of the iPhone 17 Pro Architecture in iPhone 18 Pro

This structural approach mirrors the battery configurations established for the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. In that generation, the physical constraints resulted in a similar capacity gap between regions. The preceding models featured the following capacities:

iPhone 17 Pro (US Variant): 4,252mAh battery cell

iPhone 17 Pro (China Variant): 3,988mAh battery cell

By maintaining this strategy for the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple is able to standardise the rest of the logic board architecture globally while adjusting the battery size to fill the vacant space left by the absent SIM hardware. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

Anticipated Specifications and iPhone 18 Pro Launch Timeline

The iPhone 18 Pro and flagship iPhone 18 Pro Max are projected to make their official debut during Apple's annual hardware keynote in September. Beyond the regional battery adjustments, the upcoming pro-tier lineup is rumoured to introduce substantial silicon and optical upgrades. The devices are expected to be powered by the next-generation A20 Pro chipset, built on an advanced node process. Additionally, supply chain reports suggest the main rear camera will feature a mechanical variable-aperture lens, allowing for enhanced depth-of-field control and low-light performance. Aesthetic and display modifications, including a further reduced Dynamic Island footprint and an updated array of colour finishes, are also anticipated for the 2026 flagship release.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (GSM Arena), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 10:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).