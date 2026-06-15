iPhone 18 Pro Colour Options Leaked: Apple Tipped To Debut Stunning 'Dark Cherry' Finish

As the tech world eagerly awaits Apple's next flagship smartphone, a flurry of leaks and industry reports offer a detailed glimpse into the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While Apple remains tight-lipped, a consistent picture is emerging of a device that prioritises advanced AI capabilities and significant internal upgrades over a radical design overhaul. Industry analysts and supply chain sources widely anticipate the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be unveiled at Apple's traditional September 2026 event, with an on-sale date likely following shortly after.

This year's keynote, where John Ternus is expected to officially take over as CEO on September 1, 2026, is also expected to showcase a rumoured foldable iPhone, potentially named the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Features and Specifications; Check All Here.

Expected Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro series is tipped to pack a punch with several key enhancements:

Processor: At its core, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip. This powerful silicon is reportedly being manufactured using TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process, promising substantial gains in CPU and graphics performance, as well as improved power efficiency and enhanced AI capabilities.

At its core, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip. This powerful silicon is reportedly being manufactured using TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process, promising substantial gains in CPU and graphics performance, as well as improved power efficiency and enhanced AI capabilities. Display: While retaining a familiar form factor, the display is rumoured to see a refinement with a smaller Dynamic Island. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for fluid visuals.

While retaining a familiar form factor, the display is rumoured to see a refinement with a smaller Dynamic Island. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for fluid visuals. Camera System: Photography enthusiasts can look forward to significant camera upgrades. Leaks suggest a variable-aperture main camera, a feature that could offer DSLR-like control over depth of field and vastly improve low-light performance. Further enhancements are rumoured for telephoto lens performance, portrait photography, and overall image processing, including stacked sensor technology for faster capture.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to significant camera upgrades. Leaks suggest a variable-aperture main camera, a feature that could offer DSLR-like control over depth of field and vastly improve low-light performance. Further enhancements are rumoured for telephoto lens performance, portrait photography, and overall image processing, including stacked sensor technology for faster capture. Battery Life: Battery improvements are also on the horizon. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to house a substantial 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh battery, potentially the largest ever in an iPhone. The standard iPhone 18 Pro is tipped for a 4,288 mAh battery in eSIM-only variants. These hardware boosts, coupled with the A20 Pro's efficiency and iOS power management, are expected to deliver noticeable gains in real-world endurance.

Battery improvements are also on the horizon. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to house a substantial 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh battery, potentially the largest ever in an iPhone. The standard iPhone 18 Pro is tipped for a 4,288 mAh battery in eSIM-only variants. These hardware boosts, coupled with the A20 Pro's efficiency and iOS power management, are expected to deliver noticeable gains in real-world endurance. AI Integration: A major focus for Apple in 2026 is an AI-first ecosystem. iOS 27, previewed at WWDC 2026, is set to be the backbone of this strategy, bringing highly advanced Apple Intelligence features. Users can expect context-aware Siri interactions, cross-app task execution, on-screen content understanding, and deeper integration across core Apple applications like Messages, Photos, Mail, and Calendar.

A major focus for Apple in 2026 is an AI-first ecosystem. iOS 27, previewed at WWDC 2026, is set to be the backbone of this strategy, bringing highly advanced Apple Intelligence features. Users can expect context-aware Siri interactions, cross-app task execution, on-screen content understanding, and deeper integration across core Apple applications like Messages, Photos, Mail, and Calendar. Connectivity: The new C2 modem is expected to improve 5G efficiency and expand satellite connectivity support, moving beyond emergency features to potentially offer everyday cellular connectivity in areas with poor coverage.

Rumoured Colour Options for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Apple is reportedly experimenting with a new palette for its Pro lineup. The standout candidate for the signature colour of 2026 is Dark Cherry, described as a deep, wine-like red. Other anticipated colours for the aluminium frame finishes include Cloud Blue (or Light Blue) and a classic Black (or Dark Gray). A silver variant has also been mentioned, though its inclusion remains unconfirmed. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max To Be Launched Soon; Check Expected India Price and Specifications.

Rumoured Colour Description Dark Cherry Deep, wine-like red; expected signature colour. Cloud Blue Brighter and more vibrant than previous blue hues. Black Traditional, minimalist, and understated. Silver Also rumoured, but its final inclusion is uncertain.

Pricing and Availability of iPhone 18 Pro

As with all unannounced Apple products, official pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max remains unconfirmed. While industry estimates suggest pricing may largely align with previous Pro models, potential advanced features like the 2nm processor and upgraded camera hardware could influence costs. There are currently no confirmed details regarding India-specific pricing or launch offers.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).