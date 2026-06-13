iPhone 18 Pro Max Chip, Design, Colours and Camera Details Leaked

Fresh leaks surrounding Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max have provided a clearer view of the flagship smartphone ahead of its anticipated September 2026 debut. New images shared by tech journalist Jon Rettinger reveal the handset in three distinct colour finishes, further detailing the expected design language for the premium Pro series.

The leaked images highlight a refined aesthetic, with particular attention given to a new Dark Cherry finish. These visual updates arrive alongside persistent rumours of significant internal improvements, including the integration of the A20 Pro Bionic chip and a new C2 modem, aimed at enhancing overall performance, connectivity, and display efficiency across the new lineup. iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrades, Expected Price and Enhanced AI Integration.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Design and Colour Options

The leaked images showcase the purported iPhone 18 Pro Max in Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Black finishes. Among these, the Dark Cherry shade is the most notable, featuring a blend of red and pink tones that offer a softer appearance than Apple's previous red offerings. Industry speculation suggests this could serve as the signature colour for the 2026 Pro models.

The blue variant appears deeper than earlier iterations, while the black version utilises a two-tone design that contrasts a darker camera island against a matte rear panel. Although a silver option was present in previous dummy unit reports, it is absent from this latest leak. These design adjustments complement the rumoured reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island. iPhone 18 Pro Expected Specs, India Prices and Launch Details.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price, Expected Hardware

Beyond its external appearance, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to house the advanced A20 Pro Bionic chip and Apple’s next-generation C2 modem. While internal hardware upgrades are substantial, reports suggest that Apple may maintain pricing consistent with the current generation to remain competitive. The upcoming September launch event remains highly anticipated, with additional rumours suggesting that Apple could also introduce its first foldable iPhone model during the presentation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).