iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected Price, Specifications and Features

As June 2026 unfolds, the rumour mill for Apple's next-generation iPhones is in full swing, with credible leaks painting a detailed picture of the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the Cupertino giant maintains its characteristic silence, industry watchers and supply chain sources indicate a September 2026 launch for these premium models, with a significant shift in strategy seeing the standard iPhone 18 potentially delayed until Spring 2027. This year, the focus appears to be firmly on the Pro series, promising a substantial leap in performance, camera capabilities, and display technology, alongside deeper integration with Apple's evolving AI features.

iPhone 18 Series Expected Launch and Availability

Apple is widely expected to host its traditional autumn launch event in early to mid-September 2026, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will take centre stage. Reports also suggest that Apple might unveil its first foldable phone, tentatively named the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, alongside the Pro models. Pre-orders for these devices are anticipated to commence immediately after the keynote, with shipping beginning approximately a week later. However, prospective buyers of the standard iPhone 18 will likely have to wait longer, as leaks suggest it, along with the iPhone 18e, could be pushed to a Spring 2027 release. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

iPhone 18 Rumoured Specifications and Features

Performance: At the heart of the iPhone 18 Pro series is the rumoured A20 Pro chipset, fabricated on TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process. This new chip is anticipated to deliver a significant performance boost, with estimates suggesting it could be up to 15% faster and 30% more power-efficient than its predecessor, the A19 chip. This efficiency gain is crucial for improved battery life and powering enhanced on-device AI capabilities.

Display: The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature advanced LTPO+ OLED panels from Samsung Display and LG Display, promising greater power efficiency. A major design rumour points towards a significantly slimmed-down Dynamic Island, or even under-display Face ID components, pushing closer to a truly all-screen experience, though the front camera itself might remain visible. Display sizes are likely to remain similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models, around 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max, offering up to 3000 nits peak brightness and a 1-120 Hz refresh rate.

Camera: Photography enthusiasts have much to anticipate, with leaks suggesting a triple-lens rear camera system. The standout feature is a rumoured variable aperture technology for the main camera, offering greater control over depth of field and light intake, akin to DSLR cameras. Upgrades to the telephoto lens and potential 8K video recording are also on the cards, alongside a possible 18MP front camera (rumored).

Battery & Charging: Battery life is set to improve, not only due to the more efficient A20 Pro chip but also through increased capacities. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to come with batteries around 4,056mAh (for physical SIM models) and 4,288mAh (for eSIM-only models), while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could pack over 5,000mAh, potentially reaching 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh in eSIM variants.

Connectivity & Other Features: Expect Apple's next-generation C2 modem, bringing enhanced mmWave 5G support and potentially new satellite connectivity features for full internet access in remote areas. Reports also indicate 12GB of RAM across the iPhone 18 lineup to bolster on-device AI functionalities. Storage options are rumoured to extend up to 2TB for the Pro models.

Design and Colours

The overall design of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max is expected to retain similarities with the iPhone 17 Pro models, featuring flat edges and premium materials, likely titanium. However, to accommodate larger batteries, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might be slightly thicker (around 8.8mm) and heavier (over 240 grams). In terms of aesthetics, a striking 'Dark Cherry' (a deep red with a hint of purple) is heavily rumoured to be the signature new colour for the Pro series, potentially alongside Light Blue, Dark Gray (sometimes referred to as Black), and Silver. iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaked Camera Upgrades, Expected Price and Specifications.

India Pricing and Availability

Official India pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is yet to be announced. However, based on industry analyst estimates and leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro could start around ₹1,40,000, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max potentially commencing at ₹1,50,000 or higher. Higher storage configurations are predicted to push prices beyond ₹1,80,000. While some reports suggest Apple might absorb increased component costs to maintain current price points, others anticipate a slight hike for the premium models. Detailed India-specific launch offers, colour variants, and booking information will only become available post the official global unveiling.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).