iQOO is reportedly set to push the boundaries of mobile gaming with its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 16 Ultra. According to the latest leaks from reliable industry tipsters, the device is expected to feature a built-in active cooling fan, a rare hardware addition designed to maintain peak performance during intensive gaming sessions. This move signals a strategic shift for the brand, as it appears to be developing a dedicated gaming-centric variant alongside its standard flagship model to better compete in the high-performance smartphone segment.

The "Ultra" moniker for the iQOO 16 series suggests a more aggressive approach to hardware than its predecessors. By integrating an internal fan, iQOO aims to solve the persistent issue of thermal throttling, which often hampers performance in slim mobile devices. Beyond the internal cooling, reports indicate that a new suite of dedicated gaming accessories is also in development, further cementing the brand's focus on the e-sports and enthusiast community. Redmi A7 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 16 Ultra Specifications and Gaming Features

The iQOO 16 Ultra is tipped to be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, a 2nm processor expected to deliver significant efficiency gains. To complement this power, the device may feature a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung AMOLED flat display with an industry-leading refresh rate of up to 165Hz or even 185Hz. In addition to the built-in cooling fan, the series is rumoured to house a massive 9,000mAh battery, one of the largest in its class, supporting 100W fast charging. The camera system is also seeing a major upgrade, with evaluations currently focused on a 200-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Redmi A7 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

iQOO 16 Series Availability and Market Competition

While official launch dates have yet to be confirmed, industry analysts expect the iQOO 16 series to debut in China around October 2026. This timeline would place the iQOO 16 Ultra in direct competition with the upcoming OnePlus 16, which is also rumoured to feature ultra-high refresh rate displays and the same "Pro" grade Qualcomm silicon. Pricing for the base models is expected to start around CNY 5,000 (approximately USD 730), though the Ultra variant with its specialised cooling hardware and larger battery will likely command a premium.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).