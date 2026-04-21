Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has officially launched Redmi A7 series, including two models - Redmi A7 and Redmi A7 Pro today. This latest addition arrives shortly after the debut of the 5G version, specifically targeting consumers seeking a robust smartphone experience on a budget. The device introduces a distinct design language with a focus on display longevity and software longevity, aiming to provide a reliable daily driver for users focused on web browsing, media consumption, and social media.

The Redmi A7 Pro stands out in the budget segment by offering a more polished software and hardware integration compared to its predecessors. It features a refined aesthetic, available in Black and Orange colourways, and incorporates a large-screen format designed for immersive viewing. Redmi A7 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Redmi A7 Pro Specifications and Advanced Features

By prioritising a "polished" user experience, Redmi has equipped this model with hardware that balances essential performance with high-capacity power management, catering to the specific needs of the Indian market. The Redmi A7 Pro is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor, clocked at up to 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It sports a massive 6.9-inch LCD HD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches a peak brightness of 800 nits.

A major highlight is the software; the device boots Android 16-based HyperOS 3, making it one of the few in its class to offer integrated AI features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and the HyperIsland interface. For photography, it utilizes a 13MP primary rear camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor for video calls. The device is backed by a substantial 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. Huawei Pura 90, Huawei Pura 90 Pro and Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max Launched in China; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Redmi A7 Pro Price in India

The Redmi A7 Pro is priced at INR 11,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. To ensure long-term value, Xiaomi has committed to providing four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for this model. It will be available for purchase starting April 23rd across Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official online store, and various retail outlets across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).