Redmi has officially expanded its entry-level smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi A7 and Redmi A7 Pro today. This latest models are introduced in the popular A-series, designed to cater to budget-conscious consumers seeking essential smartphone features at a competitive price point. Amid rising costs of smartphones, this handset focuses on delivering a reliable user experience for daily tasks such as web browsing, social media scrolling, and media consumption, packaged in a modern aesthetic with multiple colour options.

The launch of the Redmi A7 marks a strategic move to strengthen the brand's presence in the Indian sub-INR 11,000 segment. This new model introduces several hardware refinements over its predecessor, including a high-refresh-rate display and a capable octa-core processor. By balancing hardware efficiency with essential connectivity features, Redmi aims to provide a versatile device for first-time smartphone users and those looking for a dependable secondary handset that does not compromise on modern design standards. Redmi A7 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Redmi A7 Advanced Specifications and Features

The Redmi A7 features a 6.88-inch LCD HD display equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated eye protection system, capable of reaching a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the device carries a 13MP primary rear camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies. It runs on Android 15 and is backed by a 5,200mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging along with 7.5W reverse wired charging. Connectivity remains robust with the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack and a single firing speaker. Huawei Pura 90, Huawei Pura 90 Pro and Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max Launched in China; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Redmi A7 Price in India

The Redmi A7 is priced at INR 10,999 for the sole 3GB + 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone will be available in two distinct colourways: Black and Blue. Consumers can purchase the device starting April 23rd through Xiaomi’s official online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and various Xiaomi retail outlets across the country. To enhance the long-term value proposition, Redmi has committed to providing two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for this model, ensuring the device remains current with essential software patches.

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