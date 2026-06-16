Pavel Durov Says Telegram Deleted Hundreds of Exam Scam Channels Before India Ban, Calls Restriction ‘A Mistake’

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has said the messaging platform removed hundreds of channels linked to leaked exam materials and related scams in India in recent weeks, as he criticised the government's temporary restriction on the app ahead of the rescheduled NEET-UG examination.

In a post on X on Tuesday, June 16, Durov said Telegram had taken proactive steps to curb misuse of the platform and prevent fraudulent activities linked to examination leaks. He also argued that a temporary ban affects millions of legitimate users while doing little to stop those responsible for circulating leaked content. Telegram Ban in India: Messaging Platform Founder Pavel Durav Criticises Indian Government Over Temporary Ban, Says the Leaks Just Moved to Other Apps.

Pavel Durov Reveals Action Against Exam Leak Networks

Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India. We’re also making the “edited” label more visible to prevent backdating scams. Telegram is a force for good. Banning it — even temporarily — is a mistake. — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Says It Acted Against Exam Leak Networks

Responding to concerns over exam-related scams, Durov said Telegram had already removed a large number of channels involved in sharing purported leaked examination papers and related fraudulent schemes.

"Over the past few weeks, we removed hundreds of channels sharing leaked exam materials and related scams in India. We’re also making the 'edited' label more visible to prevent backdating scams. Telegram is a force for good. Banning it — even temporarily — is a mistake," Durov wrote. Why Telegram Was Banned While WhatsApp Escaped Action Ahead of Re-NEET Exam.

The statement comes amid heightened scrutiny of Telegram's role in the spread of alleged leaked question papers, fake answer keys and examination-related misinformation.

'Edited' Label to Be Made More Visible

One of the key concerns raised by Indian authorities relates to Telegram's message-editing feature, which investigators claim was exploited to create misleading evidence suggesting question papers had been leaked before examinations.

In response, Durov said Telegram is enhancing the visibility of the platform's "edited" label to make it easier for users to identify messages that have been modified after publication. Authorities have alleged that some users edited previously posted messages after examination papers became available and then circulated screenshots as purported proof of earlier leaks.

Durov Criticises Telegram Ban

Earlier, Durov strongly criticised the government's decision to temporarily restrict Telegram in India ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

"India's IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India -- not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps," he said in a separate post on X.

Durov argued that the restriction unfairly impacts students, professionals and other users who rely on the platform for legitimate communication and educational purposes.

The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has also questioned the scope of the government's action. According to an IFF statement, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on a recommendation from the National Testing Agency (NTA), restricted access to Telegram in India until June 22 and separately directed the platform to disable message editing for Indian users until June 30.

The organisation argued that existing legal provisions under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act primarily provide for blocking specific information rather than an entire intermediary platform.

The IFF also contended that many students use Telegram for study groups, doubt-solving and educational resources, particularly in the days leading up to competitive examinations.

The temporary restriction comes in the aftermath of controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination and allegations of question paper leaks. Government agencies have maintained that the measures are intended to safeguard the integrity of the re-examination process and prevent the circulation of fraudulent content targeting students.

Authorities have previously stated that several Telegram channels allegedly claimed to possess leaked NEET question papers and sought money from candidates and their families.

The latest exchange has reignited the debate over how governments and technology platforms should respond to misinformation and fraud linked to high-stakes examinations.

While authorities argue that stronger measures are necessary to curb organised cheating networks, Telegram maintains that it has actively removed offending channels and introduced safeguards to limit misuse of its features.

For now, the temporary restriction and related directives remain in effect as the NEET-UG re-examination approaches, with the broader discussion over platform accountability and digital rights continuing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).