New Delhi, March 16 : itel on Thursday launched a new smartphone 'P40' with a 6000 mAh battery at Rs 7,699. itel P40 comes in three colour options -- Force Black, Dreamy Blue, and Luxurious Gold. realme C33 2023 Edition Launched in India; Find Key Details Here.

"P40 is the first smartphone in its segment to feature an unparalleled 6000mAh battery, a perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and aesthetically pleasing design to provide a truly revolutionary experience for first-time smartphone users," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India, said in a statement. Nokia C12 Smartphone Launched in India With Super Affordable Price Tag; Check Specs and Other Details Here.

"In today's world, entry-level smartphone users expect devices that can handle their non-stop usage and high video consumption. A high-capacity battery is a necessary feature to keep them connected and powered throughout the day. And matched with affordability, P40 becomes the best offering for our consumers," he added.

The company said that the itel P40 is designed to turn heads everywhere with its stunning 9.2mm ultra-slim body and futuristic extra-large double lens setup housing the 13MP dual camera and dual flash.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+IPS Water Drop full-screen display and a 5MP front camera. The itel P40 has the space for all your entertainment and work as it comes with Memory Fusion Technology that allows the user to increase their RAM up to 7GB, the company said.

The phone comes with an 18W charger for fast charging so that you never run out of power. Powered by the SC9863A chipset and operating on the Android 12 Go edition, the P40 smartphone delivers exceptional performance, ensuring fast and responsive functionality and a seamless user experience.

This new smartphone comes with a 12-month warranty, and a one-time screen replacement guarantee with no service cost, ensuring you can enjoy uninterrupted usage and seamless experiences, worry-free.

