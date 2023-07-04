Mumbai, July 4: Itel has launched a new handset with a big 7,000mAh battery. The new Itel P40+ features a sleek design and comes with an affordable price tag.

With the introduction of the Itel P40+, the company hopes to offer both high memory and battery performance at a budget price. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Caught On 3C Certification Website Listing Indicating Imminent Launch, Here’s All Key Details.

Itel P40+ Specifications

The Itel P40+ is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset alongside 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via the microSD slot). It is backed by a 7,000 mAh battery that supports 18W USB-C charging. It can offer up to 18 days of standby time.

The new handset sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be available in Force Black and Ice Cyan color options.

Additional features on the Itel P40+ include Android 12 OS, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera.

Itel P40+ Price

The Itel P40+ is priced in India at Rs 8,099. It will be exclusively available from 11th July via on Amazon.in. Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and the Reno 10 Pro+ Official India Launch Date Revealed; More New Details Inside.

"At Itel, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional products and specifications to our extensive customer base of 9 crore satisfied users. Our portfolio merges affordability with cutting-edge technology, offering high-performance devices at competitive prices," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Itel India.

