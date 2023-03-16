New Delhi, march 16 : realme has launched the 2023 edition of the C33 prior to the launch of the realme C55, that’s set to launch on March 21.

The new realme C33 is almost identical to last year’s model, but gets storage updates. This budget phone is aimed to offer good experience to the first-time smartphone buyers. Let’s take a quick look at it. Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a To Launch in June 2023: Report.

realme C33 2023 – Specs, Features & Price :

Essentially, the realme C33 2023 edition is same as last year’s model in terms of looks as well as specs, but it now comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB base storage. It flaunts a nice 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie snapper. OPPO Find N2 Flip Flagship Foldable Phone Launched in India Starting at Rs 89,999; Find Other Key Details Here.

The phone offers a dual cam setup with a 50MP primary lens paired with a depth sensor, housed at its back. The device gets powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset backed by 4GB+64GB or 4GB+126GB. Both the variants come with microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The Realme C33 2023 draws its juice from a 5,000 mAh battery pack with 10W charging support via a microUSB 2.0 port. The smartphone is offered in Night Sea, Aqua Blue and Sandy Gold shades and has gone on sale on Realme India’s official website. The 4+64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4+128GB variant costs Rs 10,499.

