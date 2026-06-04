JioBLAST, Esports Foundation Kick Off Nationwide VALORANT Showmatches Under ‘India Rising: Road to EWC’ Initiative

JioBLAST, in collaboration with the Esports Foundation, has commenced nationwide VALORANT showmatches as part of their 'India Rising: Road to EWC' initiative, first announced on May 11, 2026. This marks a significant step to bolster India's competitive PC gaming scene.

In a major boost for India's burgeoning PC esports landscape, JioBLAST and the Esports Foundation (EF) have announced the commencement of a series of nationwide VALORANT showmatches. These showmatches are a core component of the "India Rising: Road to EWC" program, an initiative first unveiled on May 11, 2026, designed to create a clear pathway for Indian talent to reach global competitive stages, including the prestigious Esports World Cup 2026. Caviar Unveils ‘Masters of Time’ iPhone 17 Pro Max Collection Featuring Integrated Luxury Swiss Watch Vaults.

The VALORANT showmatches, hosted on the JioGames platform, aim to bring together amateur squads, rising competitive teams, and established players from across the country. The competition will feature open online qualifiers, with details to be announced, culminating in playoffs.

The VALORANT showmatches will follow a knockout format, played in Swift Play mode, providing fast-paced and engaging action for both participants and viewers. The culmination of the event will be the "India Rising: Road to EWC Gaming Showmatches" which will take place live in Mumbai.

Charlie Cowdrey, CEO of JioBLAST, emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative, highlighting the increasingly competitive and structured nature of India's PC esports landscape, particularly within tactical shooter titles where community engagement and spectator interest are rapidly growing. He further noted that a key focus of "India Rising: Road to EWC" is to establish a high-visibility competitive stage to strengthen VALORANT's presence as a leading tactical shooter esports title, while simultaneously offering greater exposure to emerging teams within India's evolving PC esports scene.

VALORANT's accessibility, with dedicated Mumbai servers for lower-latency gameplay and optimization for mid-range PCs, coupled with its free-to-play model, has significantly contributed to its rapid growth and popularity among younger competitive gamers in India.

The VALORANT showmatches are part of a broader collaboration between JioBLAST, a joint venture leveraging Reliance Jio’s digital scale and BLAST’s global esports expertise, and the Esports Foundation. This partnership, initially announced on May 11, 2026, with the launch of the "India Rising: Road to EWC" program, aims to build India's competitive entertainment future.

While VALORANT takes center stage with these showmatches, the "India Rising: Road to EWC" initiative also features other competitive titles. Chess was announced as the inaugural competitive title for the 2026 edition, with nationwide qualifiers already underway and the winner securing a spot at the Esports World Cup 2026 Chess main event in Paris. Additionally, exhibition matches for MOBA Legends: 5v5! are also planned for the Mumbai festival, further diversifying the competitive offerings. xAI Deepens Partnership with Cloudflare, Grok Models Now Fully Integrated into Cloudflare AI Gateway for Developers.

JioBLAST is committed to fostering India's esports ecosystem by providing a technology platform that facilitates access to tournaments, content, and community experiences, ensuring that competitive participation is skill-based and adheres to applicable laws.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).