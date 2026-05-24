KKR vs DC Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcome the Delhi Capitals (DC) to Eden Gardens tonight for Match 70, the final league fixture of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) regular season. For Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR, the encounter is an absolute must-win. Following a remarkable turnaround where they secured six victories in their last seven outings, Kolkata must defeat Delhi comprehensively to preserve their mathematical chance of sneak-qualifying for the playoffs. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Conversely, Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals enter the tournament finale with their playoff aspirations officially over. Looking to shake off a difficult campaign anchored near the bottom of the table, the visitors will play entirely for pride and look to adopt a dangerous spoiler role against their high-stakes hosts

KKR vs DC Match Timings and Venue Details

The high-stakes fixture will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, a traditional home ground for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The toss is scheduled for 19:00 IST, with the opening delivery of the match set to be bowled at 19:30 IST.

Ground curators anticipate a high-scoring contest, with the pitch supporting the batters historically. Tactical decisions at the toss are expected to be heavily influenced by the weather conditions, given that rain is a real threat in Kolkata.

KKR vs DC Free Live Streaming Online in India

For digital viewers across the Indian subcontinent, the live stream of the match will be hosted exclusively on the JioHotstar application and website. Following the high-profile media merger between Disney Star and Reliance Industries, the platform serves as the unified digital hub for IPL 2026. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs DC IPL 2026 Match

JioHotstar is providing free high-definition streaming of the match for mobile and tablet users. The digital feed includes advanced broadcasting features, such as multiple camera angles, 4K resolution options, real-time statistics, and language-specific commentary tracks.

KKR vs DC Television Telecast Information

Traditional television viewers can catch the linear broadcast via the Star Sports Network, which holds the official pay-television rights for the tournament.

The match will be beamed across several channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 2. To cater to a diverse domestic audience, regional language feeds will be available on dedicated channels such as Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Telugu. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a significant pre-match blow as in-form domestic batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a concussion and a broken finger. New Zealand's Finn Allen is expected to shoulder increased responsibilities at the top of the order.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).