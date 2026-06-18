A growing number of countries are moving to restrict or ban social media access for children and teenagers, citing concerns over online safety, mental health, cyberbullying and excessive screen time. The latest country to join the trend is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which on June 18 approved a resolution prohibiting children under the age of 15 from accessing social media platforms.

The move follows similar measures announced or implemented in countries including Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Indonesia and several European nations. Governments argue that stronger regulations are needed to protect young users from online harms, while critics have raised concerns about privacy, age verification and government intervention. Why Is UAE Banning Social Media for Children Under 15?

Why Are Countries Restricting Social Media for Children?

The regulations and proposals being introduced around the world aim to reduce risks faced by young users, including cyberbullying, addiction, mental health challenges and exposure to online predators.

Experts have also pointed to the addictive design of many social media platforms, where likes, shares and comments can encourage repeated engagement. Critics, including digital rights groups, argue that blanket bans may be difficult to enforce and could overlook how younger generations use online platforms for communication, learning and social interaction. ‘Big Moment for Our Country’: UK PM Keir Starmer Says Britain Will Ban Under-16s From Using Range of Social Media Apps.

List of Countries Banning Social Media for Children

Australia

Australia became the world's first country to implement a nationwide social media ban for children under 16 in December 2025.

The restrictions apply to platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch and Kick. Companies that fail to comply could face penalties of up to AUD 49.5 million.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE Cabinet approved a resolution prohibiting children under 15 from creating or using social media accounts.

Children aged 15 and 16 will be allowed regulated access with enhanced safety measures, including content restrictions, parental controls and limits on certain platform features. Social media companies have been given 12 months to implement the new standards.

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on June 15 that the UK plans to ban social media use for children under 16.

The proposal would apply to platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X, while messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal would be exempt. The government aims to implement the ban by spring 2027.

Canada

Canada introduced a digital safety bill in June that would ban social media for children under 16.

Under the proposed legislation, companies may avoid the ban if they can demonstrate effective safeguards for young users.

Austria

Austria announced plans to ban social media access for children up to the age of 14. Draft legislation is expected to be finalised this year.

Denmark

Denmark plans to prohibit social media access for children under 15. The proposal has secured support from coalition and opposition parties and could become law by mid-2026.

France

French lawmakers passed a bill in January to ban social media for children under 15. The legislation still requires approval from the Senate before becoming law.

Germany

Germany has discussed a proposal to prohibit children under 16 from using social media. However, the proposal has yet to gain full political backing.

Greece

Greece plans to ban social media access for children under 15 beginning in January 2027. Authorities say the move is intended to address anxiety, sleep issues and excessive social media use among young people.

Indonesia

Indonesia announced plans to ban children under 16 from using social media and several online platforms. The proposal covers services including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live and Roblox.

Malaysia

Malaysia has announced plans to prohibit social media access for children under 16 and is expected to implement the measure this year.

Poland

Poland's ruling party is drafting legislation that would ban children under 15 from using social media platforms.

Slovenia

Slovenia is preparing legislation to restrict social media access for children under 15, citing concerns about online content and digital safety.

Spain

Spain plans to ban social media access for children under 16, subject to parliamentary approval. The government is also considering measures that would make social media executives personally accountable for hate speech on their platforms.

Turkey

Turkey's parliament has approved legislation restricting social media access for children under 15. The bill awaits presidential approval before becoming law.

While governments increasingly support age-based restrictions on social media use, the debate remains ongoing.

Supporters argue that stricter regulations are necessary to protect children from online harms and addictive digital environments. Critics, however, question whether such bans can be effectively enforced and warn that extensive age-verification systems could create privacy concerns.

As more countries move forward with legislation, the effectiveness of these measures is likely to be closely watched by policymakers around the world.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).