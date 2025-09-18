Meta Ray-Ban Display smart-glasses have been launched alongside Meta Neural Band during Meta Connect 2025 event. The new Ray-Ban Display smart-glasses by Meta come with 20-degree FOV, 5,000 nits of maximum brightness, microphone, cameras, speakers, full-colour high-resolution display and more. Meta Ray-Ban Display price is USD 799 (around 70,000). They come with Gesture control with an EMG wristband and transition lenses. Meta said, "Availability in select Verizon stores will follow soon after. Expansion to Canada, France, Italy, and the UK is planned for early 2026." Xiaomi 15T Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, May Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra Processor and Leica Lens; Check Details.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses, Meta Neural Band Launched During Meta Connect 2025

Meta Ray-Ba Glasses Launched With Gesture Control

Introducing Meta Ray-Ban Display: A Breakthrough Category of AI Glasses https://t.co/NmeQmjm4DU pic.twitter.com/V1iHfwQKTH — Reality Labs at Meta (@RealityLabs) September 18, 2025

