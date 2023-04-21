Delhi, April 21: A new round of lay off has been initiated at Facebook-parent Meta. The latest downsizing is part of the second round of layoffs announced in March by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg amid economic uncertainty. After the layoffs on Wednesday, Meta employees reportedly criticised Mark Zuckerberg on an internal company forum.

“You've shattered the morale and confidence in leadership of many high performers who work with intensity. Why should we stay at Meta?" employees questioned CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a virtual Q&A on Thursday. This came after Zuckerberg confirmed that more layoffs and slower hiring can be expected in the future despite the company already laying off nearly a quarter of its workforce. Biggest Layoffs 2023 in Tech Industry: Top Companies That Announced Job Cuts Impacting a Major Chunk of Their Workforce.

Employees reportedly also questioned why top executives received high performance reviews and bonuses despite being responsible for the layoffs. On that CEO Zuckerberg replied that he was happy with their performance, reported Businessinsider.

Meanwhile, several impacted employees took to LinkedIn saying that they'd been hit by the cuts as part of its so-called "Year of Efficiency.” Layoffs Hit Open: Neo-Banking Startup Lays Off 47 Employees, Founders Take 50% Pay Cut As Company Looks to Optimise Operations.

Zuckerberg acknowledged the anger and frustration that employees may feel due to the ongoing layoffs saying that We're in a different world, and we needed to make some changes. But I made those calls.”

Meanwhile, a memo circulated to managers indicates that teams will be reorganised, and various remaining employees will be reassigned to work under new managers.

It is important to note that the number of people being laid off in April is currently unknown, with reports suggesting that 4,000 more workers are being let go. Zuckerberg said that the company had over-hired in previous years and is now reducing its workforce due to its current struggles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).