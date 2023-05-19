Delhi, May 19: As was the case last year, In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo and Zoom. Now, according to a report in Vox, Meta is not done with layoffs yet and is going to cut around 6,000 jobs next week.

However, this is pretty much expected after company CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that the next round of layoffs will be held in May 2023. Tech Hiring After Layoffs: Amazon, Google, Meta Hire Low-Paid Foreign Employees After Announcing Job Cuts in US, Says Report.

The development comes after the company sacked 11,000 workers in November and announced 10,000 job cuts in March 2023. The tech giant had earlier asked 4,000 people to leave, so most likely the other 6,000 are going to be laid off starting May. Layoffs in Meta: Facebook Parent To Begin Another Round of Mass Sackings This Week, 4,000 High-Skilled Employees To Be Laid Off.

The company’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg said that “The third wave is going to happen next week. That affects everybody in the biz teams, including in my organisation.” He added “just a time of great anxiety and uncertainty. ... I wish I could have some easy way of providing solace or comfort. It is uncertain. And actually, it’s really increased my admiration for the way that everyone — notwithstanding that uncertainty — you’re just displaying such resilience and professionalism.”

Clegg continued that the layoffs will follow a similar process to April’s cuts, in which 4,000 roles were eliminated from Meta’s tech departments.

The seniors at Meta will soon send a note to employees, informing them about when the layoff process will start and what teams will be impacted by layoffs. The employees that will be affected by this will then receive an email for the same followed by non-impacted employees. The company will ask all employees “whose job allows” to work from home, Clegg said.

