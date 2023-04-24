Delhi, April 24: Meta recently began laying off employees as part of its second round of job cuts which impacts 10,000 employees. The first wave of layoffs came in November which removed 11,000 positions. The company will be removing 10,000 employees over the year starting from April. The impact has been felt among designers, machine learning engineers and tech teams.

One such employee is Chell Sterioff, who had been working at Meta since May 2021 and was based out of US. She is one of the many employees impacted by Meta’s second round of layoffs. In a post on her LinkedIn page, Sterioff shared how her role was abruptly terminated like many others.

Sterioff, who had spent over a decade working at Microsoft prior to Meta, received the mail that would change her life at 4 am one day. The email was from her employer, Meta, and informed her that the day would be her last day at work. Meta Spent Over 27 Million USD on Mark Zuckerberg’s Security, Private Jet Travel in 2022 Amid Layoffs.

Taking to LinkedIn Sterioff wrote “After 2+ years at Meta, at 4:06am I was notified that my role has been impacted by #metalayoffs and it would be my last day. As such, I am now #opentowork." Layoffs in Meta: I Packed My Whole Life in Five Suitcases, Says Sacked Employee As Fresh Round of Firing Leaves Many Workers Angry and Disappointed.

She further wrote on her LinkedIn post “I am thankful for the opportunity to experience Meta. I learned a ton during my time there. After 1.5 decades at Microsoft, it was a big cultural and engineering shift for me and I can truly say those I worked with lived the company values - be bold, be open, build awesome stuff, and more. To my FPM Metamates and fellow FB TPMs, I will miss working with you all. I hope our path cross again soon in this big-little tech world and, until then, I hope you each enjoy your adventure."

Sterioff had also written a post on LinkedIn some five months ago when Meta had announced its first round of layoffs. Talking about how hard it was to see coworkers and friends lose their jobs, she had wrote “Even though me and my direct team at Meta were not personally impacted by the layoffs - and despite having experienced layoffs before - it is never easy to see thousands of amazing co-workers and many-a friends laid off. It has absolutely had an impact”

Meanwhile, amid all the layoffs Meta paid 27.1 million US dollars on the security on CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2022. According to Meta's proxy statement filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Meta paid $27.1 million in 2022 for what the company refers to as "all other compensation" — a variety of costs related to Zuckerberg's security expenses. This expense includes nearly USD 2.3 million in 2022 on Mark Zuckerberg's private jet travel.

