San Francisco, November 12: Microsoft has added helicopters, gliders and the Spruce Goose to its Flight Simulator, celebrating the game's 40th anniversary. The Airbus A310-300, a real-life aeroplane, has carefully recreated as one of the update's many features, the company said in a blogpost.

The 40th Anniversary Edition has also added seven renowned historical aircraft including 'Spruce Goose', the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built. Microsoft Rolls Out New Update, Allows Windows 11 Users To Directly Integrate iCloud Pictures Into Photos App.

"It is an incredibly exciting update celebrating aviation history, introducing significant technical advancements in flight dynamics and simulation and featuring two new types of aircraft (gliders and helicopters)," the tech giant said.

Additionally, the new edition has added four classic airports to the game including the "Meigs Field in Chicago, a traditional home airport for the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise".

"Test your piloting skills against the challenges of riding thermals in an unpowered glider, controlling rotor-wing aircraft over dense urban cityscapes, improved real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and vibrant world," the company said. Microsoft Introduces iCloud Photos Integration for Windows 11 Photos App.

The new edition is accessible on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Windows, and Steam as well as on Xbox One, supported mobile devices, tablets and low-end PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming. The new edition offers new mapping for the Back to fly feature which includes height gain depending on the plane situation and altitude.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2022 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).