Patna, March 18: A shocking video has emerged capturing the moment an Air Dynasty helicopter (9N-AFQ) crashed during a landing attempt in Nepal’s Khotang district on Wednesday. The aircraft was reportedly on a funeral transport mission when it lost stability and slammed into the ground.

Viral footage from the scene shows the helicopter struggling mid-air before impact, with its rotors shattering and the fuselage tipping onto its side. The visuals have quickly spread online, drawing attention to the risks of operating flights in Nepal’s challenging terrain.

Nepal Helicopter Crash Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush Rai (@piyushrai25)

According to initial reports, the Air Dynasty helicopter was carrying passengers as part of a funeral-related transport when the incident occurred. Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities have been reported. Helicopter Crash in Nepal: Air Dynasty Chopper Crashes During Landing in Khotang, One Injured (Watch Video).

The pilot sustained injuries and was rescued from the cockpit before being airlifted for treatment. Authorities say his condition is stable. Other passengers escaped without serious injuries but were left shaken. Huntington Beach Chopper Crash: Eric Nixon-Owned Bell 222 Helicopter Crashes Near Los Angeles, 5 Injured (Videos).

Rescue teams and locals swiftly reached the crash site, securing the area and preventing potential fire hazards from fuel leakage. Officials have launched an investigation into the cause, with early focus on possible technical issues or complications during landing.

The incident adds to growing concerns around aviation safety in Nepal, where difficult geography and unpredictable conditions often pose challenges for pilots.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).