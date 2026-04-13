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Microsoft has officially announced plans to shut down its Outlook Lite application for Android on May 25, 2026. Following this deadline, the lightweight email client will no longer provide access to mailboxes, including emails, calendars, and attachments. The tech giant is now urging its global user base to migrate to the standard Outlook Mobile application to ensure continued service.

The move marks the conclusion of a phasing-out process that began in late 2025. Reports indicate that Microsoft ceased allowing new downloads for the Lite version in October 2025, signaling a strategic shift toward a single, unified mobile platform. Samsung Messages App Discontinued: Tech Giant Phases Out Legacy Service, Mandates Shift to Google Messages by July 2026.

Microsoft Consolidates Mobile Strategy

Outlook Lite was originally launched as a streamlined alternative for users with entry-level smartphones or those operating in regions with limited network connectivity. The app's smaller size and lower resource requirements made it a popular choice for older hardware.

However, Microsoft is now consolidating its mobile efforts around the primary Outlook Mobile app. The company stated that the transition aims to provide users with better security compliance, broader mailbox support, and deeper integration with Microsoft 365 services. By focusing on a single application, Microsoft intends to deliver a more consistent feature set across its entire mobile ecosystem.

Migration Process and Data Security

Microsoft has assured users that all data, including existing emails and calendar appointments, will remain secure during the transition. Because the information is stored on Microsoft’s servers, it will automatically sync once a user logs into the full Outlook Mobile app using their existing credentials.

The company recommends that users use the "Upgrade" prompt within the Outlook Lite app to be redirected to the Google Play Store. If the prompt is not visible, users are advised to manually download Outlook Mobile and sign in to restore their access.

Impact on Organisations and IT Administrators

For corporate environments, Microsoft noted that IT administrators do not need to perform any specific technical actions to facilitate the change. However, the company is encouraging organisations to update their internal documentation and guide employees toward the full application to prevent any workflow disruptions after May 25. OpenAI Sora App Shut Down After 6 Month Run.

After the retirement date, while the Outlook Lite app may still be present on a device, it will effectively become a "read-only" or non-functional interface. All active email management and scheduling must be conducted through the standard Outlook Mobile client to maintain synchronisation with Microsoft 365 services.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).