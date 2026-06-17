Snap SPECS AR Glasses Debuted; Check Price, Specifications and Features

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has introduced a new pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses dubbed "Specs," marking a significant strategic pivot for the company. Priced at USD 2,195 with a USD 200 refundable deposit, the device represents Snap's first major push to bring AR hardware to the general public. Spiegel expressed his belief that consumers are increasingly looking to move beyond the limitations of smartphone screens, viewing these glasses as a way to facilitate shared, real-world computing experiences.

The new Specs are designed to be lighter and feature larger displays than previous iterations, offering nearly four hours of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. A key feature is the integration of AI-powered development tools, allowing creators to build experiences using platforms like Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex. The company also plans to introduce parental controls later this year to manage usage and limit access for younger users. Apple AR Glasses Project Delayed to Late Decade, Tech Giant Shifts Focus to Refined Vision Pro Headset: Report.

The device is scheduled to ship later this year in the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. Spiegel positioned the product as the most capable and accessible spatial computer currently available, distinguishing it from audio-focused smart glasses offered by competitors. He argued that lighter, audio-only alternatives are merely phone accessories that lack the immersive potential of see-through AR lenses.

The launch occurs in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Analysts have noted that launching a premium electronics product during a period of high inflation may prove difficult, particularly given that Snap’s core audience is traditionally younger and may lack the disposable income for such a high-priced device. Furthermore, Snap remains a company that has yet to post an annual profit since going public, a factor that continues to weigh on investor sentiment. Snap Next-Gen AR Glasses: Snapchat-Parent To Launch Lightweight Smart Glasses ‘Specs’ in 2026 To Rival Meta Ray-Ban Glasses, Apple Vision Pro With AI and Advanced AR Features, Say Reports.

Competition in the AR and smart glasses sector is intensifying. While companies like Meta have found traction with their Ray-Ban smart glasses partnership, and Google continues to develop AI-powered eyewear, other high-end hardware efforts such as the Apple Vision Pro have struggled to achieve mass-market success. Snap shares dipped by approximately 4 per cent following the announcement, reflecting ongoing market caution regarding the company’s expensive hardware ambitions.

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