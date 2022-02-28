Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus & Nokia C2 2nd Edition have been launched in the global market. Smartphones are the company's latest budget offerings. Nokia C2 2nd Edition is priced at EUR 79 (approximately Rs 6,700), whereas the Nokia C21 costs Rs EUR 99 (approximately Rs 8,400). On the other hand, Nokia C21 Plus retails at EUR 119 (approximately Rs 10,100). The Nokia C2 2nd Edition and Nokia C21 Plus smartphones will go on sale from April, whereas the Nokia C21 will go on sale by the end of next month. Nokia G20 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Nokia C22 2nd Edition sports a 5.7-inch display, a quad-core MediaTek SoC paired with up to 2GB of RAM, a 5MP single rear camera, along with an LED flash, a 2MP selfie snapper and a front LED flash. The handset gets 32GB of internal storage, connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, wireless FM radio, Micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia C21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a Unisoc SC9863A, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The handset sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper. It packs a 3,000mAh battery. On the other hand, Nokia C21 plus gets a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of internal storage, a 13MP dual rear camera, a 5MP selfie camera, a 4,000mAh battery and more.

