Nokia has officially launched the C21 Plus smartphone today in India. The handset is available for purchase via Nokia India's e-shop. Customers purchasing the device will get the Nokia Wired Buds for free. In addition to this, Jio customers will get a 10 percent discount up to Rs 4,000. Nokia C01 Plus 2GB + 32GB Variant Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Nokia C21 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the smartphone gets a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth camera. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

The all new Nokia C21 Plus combines our signature durability and security with 13MP dual AI camera, 6.5" HD+ display and a 3-day battery life. Available only on the Nokia website with exciting launch offers. Buy now: https://t.co/mvxAOTcFn6#NokiaC21Plus #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/Lrf607vl8B — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 12, 2022

Nokia C21 Plus is fuelled by a 5,050mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Nokia C21 Plus is priced at Rs 10,299 for the 3GB + 32GB model and Rs 11,299 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).