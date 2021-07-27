Nokia, the Finnish smartphone maker officially launched its XR20, C30 and 6310 (2021) smartphones in Europe. All three devices will be made available for sale in select markets starting today. As per a report, these smartphones will arrive in India but their local pricing and availability are not confirmed yet. In addition to this, the company also launched Nokia Go Earbuds+, Nokia Micro Earbuds, Nokia Micro Earbuds Pro, Nokia Comfort Earbuds, Nokia Comfort Earbuds+, Nokia Comfort Earbuds Pro, Nokia Solo Bud+, Nokia Clarity Solo Bud and more. Nokia XR20 Rugged Variant of Nokia X20 Likely To Be Launched in India on July 27; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia XR20 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Nokia XR20 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

What do you get when you cross @Oficial_RC3 and @LisaFreestyle with our most durable phone yet, the #NokiaXR20? Find out in the #ToughestTest See more about the #NokiaXR20 here: https://t.co/mWfLD3hDTl pic.twitter.com/513vIHF4zM — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) July 26, 2021

For optics, it gets a dual rear camera system comprising a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The company claims that the smartphone can stand up to 1.8-metre drops and one hour underwater. Nokia XR20 is priced at EUR 499 (approximately Rs 43,800) for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the price of the 6GB + 128GB variant is not revealed yet.

Nokia C30 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Nokia C30 flaunts a 6.82-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display and comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. For clicking photos and selfies, it sports a 13MP dual rear camera module. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie shooter. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Nokia C30 starts at EUR 99 (approximately Rs 8,700).

Nokia 6310 (2021) (Photo Credits: Nokai)

Nokia 6310 (2021) features a 2.8-inch QVGA display and is powered by a Unisoc 6531F SoC paired with 16MB and 8MB of internal storage. Other features include a micro-USB port for charging, wireless FM Radio support, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. Nokia 6310 (2021) costs EUR 40 (approximately Rs 3,500).

