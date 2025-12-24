Nokia Minima 2100 With 5G Coming in 2026? Viral Pic Showing Nokia Phone With QWERTY Keypad Is Not an Official HMD Global Product Available for Sale

Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi, December 24: Social media users are widely sharing images claiming that a new Nokia Minima 2100 phone with 5G connectivity will launch in 2026. The viral posts show a Nokia-branded handset with a QWERTY keypad, large battery, Android software and high-end specifications, suggesting it is an upcoming official product from Nokia.

The claim is misleading. The so-called Nokia Minima 2100 is not an officially announced or released product by HMD Global, the company that currently makes Nokia-branded phones.

Nokia Minima 2100 5G Coming in 2026?

No Official Announcement by Nokia or HMD Global

There is no confirmation, teaser, press release or listing on official websites or social media handles of Nokia or HMD Global regarding a device called “Nokia Minima 2100” or any QWERTY 5G phone. Has Elon Musk Launched Tesla Phone With Free Starlink? Is Tesla Pi Phone Real? Here’s the Truth Behind Fake Viral Claims.

Viral Images Are Concept or AI-Generated

The images circulating online are concept designs or AI-generated visuals, often reused in clickbait videos and posts. These concepts showcase futuristic features such as 5G, Android OS, 12GB RAM or massive batteries, specifications that do not match any verified Nokia roadmap. Is Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Calls Viral Message Fake.

Cheap Generic Phones Being Misrepresented

Several online sellers and social media ads are using the “Nokia Minima 2100 5G” name to market unbranded or generic button phones. These devices are not manufactured, certified, or endorsed by Nokia or HMD Global and often exaggerate hardware specifications.

Classic Nokia 2100 Is Being Confused

Nokia did release a Nokia 2100 phone in 2003, but it was a basic feature phone with no relation to modern smartphones, 5G, Android or QWERTY keyboards. The viral content wrongly links the old model’s name to a modern concept design.

The viral claim that Nokia Minima 2100 with 5G is launching in 2025 or 2026 is false. No such product exists in Nokia or HMD Global’s official lineup. Users are advised to rely only on verified announcements from official Nokia channels and avoid purchasing phones marketed under misleading names on social media platforms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Viral images claim Nokia Minima 2100 with 5G and a QWERTY keypad will launch in 2026. Conclusion : The claim is false. The phone is not an official product of HMD Global or Nokia and is based on concept/fake listings, not a real launch. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2025 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).